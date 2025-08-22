Teen Model Lil Tay Roasts Women Who Have Regular Jobs: ‘You Are a Failure’

18-year-old OnlyFans superstar Lil Tay recently took to social media to mercilessly drag women working regular jobs.

“If you’re over the age of 25 and you’re still working a 9 to 5, you are a failure,” the teen influencer, real name Claire Hope, declared in an Instagram video last weekend.

“Like, by then you should’ve already made your bag,” she added. She also encouraged other women to follow her example and join OnlyFans.

“And ladies, every single one of you should drop the link, like me. Literally, just make your bag. Who gives a f**k what anybody thinks?” the “Stuck in July” singer said.

The teen then revealed not everything in her life is perfect, alleging her family “disowned” her and “kicked [her] out” because she joined the often adult-themed subscription service.

“They don’t talk to me anymore. They don’t f–k with me. But who gives a s–t. I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I’m good,” she alleged.

Lil Tay Also Took on Higher Learning: ‘F**k Education’

Next, Lil Tay took aim at higher learning (and humble bragged about apparently being accepted to Harvard).

“Also, f**k education ’cause Harvard was never gonna help me make eight figures. That’s why I dropped out of it, and I dropped the link instead.”

Lil Tay joined OnlyFans in honor of her 18th birthday last month. A few days later, the internet personality bragged in an Instagram post that she earned more than $1 million just hours after debuting her profile on the platform.

“We broke the f–k out of that OnlyFans record,” she claimed on August 3. “Come see content I took of myself at 12:01 AM on my 18th BDAY. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 24hrs.”

Meanwhile, plenty of onlookers on Instagram took issue with the teen roasting women who worked for a liviing.

“One day, life will humble you,” one top comment read. “Just because you are uneducated and can’t do a 9-5 doesn’t make you better than all these women over 25 making a decent living. Humble yourself,” another annoyed Instagram user added.

“Being a nurse means I’m a failure? I work 8-5 in outpatient oncology, which is treating cancer patients. I like to think that I’m not a failure, and I don’t think my patients think so either,” another onlooker correctly declared.

“So, selling your body online is not a failure? Yeah, ok…” yet another person chimed in.

That said, other internet denizens decided not to take Lil Tay’s bait.

“Y’all forgot lil tay was ragebaiting since she was young,” they wrote.