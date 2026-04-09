SWAT Team Raided Rapper’s Home for Arrest, Footage Shows

Rapper iHeartMemphis was forced out of his house by tear gas during a SWAT team raid in February, which he live-streamed.

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According to police reports obtained by TMZ, the combined SWAT teams of Florida’s Davie and Plantation Police Departments forced iHeartMemphis, whose real name is Richard Maurice Colbert, out of his home following an extensive standoff that began on February 9 and continued into the next day.

According to the report, police and the SWAT unit spent about an hour trying to make contact with the “Little Booties Matter” rapper—who, you guessed it, is from Memphis. You can see some of their fruitless efforts in footage TMZ posted on X.

Police said they knew the 33-year-old “Shake it Baby” wordsmith heard their commands because he was mocking them on an Instagram live stream. That’s when officers brought in their BearCat armored vehicle.

Rapper iHeartMemphis was gassed out of a house by a SWAT Team during a Florida arrest.



Details: https://t.co/GT5vCKNXsC



🎥: Plantation Police Department pic.twitter.com/wEuPP7mjbx — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2026

According to TMZ, officials broke a window to enter the home and used the BearCat to deploy tear gas into iHeartMemphis’s bedroom. Despite four rounds of gas being released into the room where he was last seen, authorities say he still refused to come out.

SWAT Team Requested Backup to Arrest Rapper at His Home

Plantation Police then requested backup, after which SWAT released two more rounds of tear gas and one round of 40mm OC pepper-based gas into the home.

Although iHeartMemphis was clearly affected by the gas and moved to different parts of the house, the report notes he still refused to surrender. According to the report, both departments breached the residence simultaneously at about 1:30 a.m. on February 10.

Officers entered the house and arrested the rapper an hour later.

According to TMZ, the “Hit the Quan” rapper was arrested for allegedly making written and electronic threats to kill and for obstructing police without violence.

Rapper iHeartMemphis performs onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards Show 2015. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET Networks)



The following day, officers searched iHeartMemphis’s home and confiscated a Smith & Wesson SD40 handgun, a magazine with six live rounds, and another live round from a shelf near the fireplace.

These events followed multiple police contacts with iHeartMemphis regarding disturbances at his property, per TMZ. His child’s mother, Cholee Land, requested a police escort from the residence on February 7, telling officers that he had been acting “irrationally and belligerent” for over a week and might be experiencing a mental health episode.

Days later, on Feb 18, police detained iHeartMemphis again. According to online records, he was booked in Broward County on several charges, including unarmed burglary, resisting an officer, and obstructing a road.