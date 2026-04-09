Reality TV Personality and Husband Separate: ‘A Lot Happening Behind the Scenes’

Tara Pavlovic, a reality TV personality best known for her appearance on Australia’s The Bachelor, announced earlier this week that she and her husband, Nick Shepherdson, have separated.

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The couple has been married for five years.

In a post on Instagram, Pavlovic opened up about the split. “I know there’s been a lot of speculation about what’s been going on in my life lately,” she acknowledged. “So I wanted to share this in my own words. Nick and I have separated.”

Pavlovic further pointed out that the decision was neither quick nor easy. “It’s something we’ve been trying to work through for a long time, and for a while, I honestly didn’t even know what the outcome would be.”

“But after a lot of thought, I’ve come to the decision that this is what’s best moving forward,” she continued. “The last eight months have been incredibly challenging, and I know many of you have probably felt that through my content as I have been an absolute mess.”

The reality TV personality also noted a lot has been happening behind the scenes, which she has been processing privately.

“Our kids will always be our priority, and everything I’ve done has been with them at the centre of it,” she stated. “As hard as this is, I truly believe this is the best thing for them, because they deserve a happy, present mum and I finally feel like I’m getting back to that place.”

The Split Has Left Pavlovic With Excessive Amounts of Stress

Meanwhile, Pavlovic opened up about how the split has left her with excessive amounts of stress.

“I don’t think I fully realized how much it was affecting me until I started to feel calm again,” she admitted. “Sometimes your body knows long before your mind is ready to accept it.”

Although she refused to reveal more in-depth details about the split, Pavlovic said she was doing “okay.”

“I’m finally feeling back in alignment with myself, and for the first time in a long time, I feel excited for what’s ahead,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Do I believe in love anymore? Absolutely not. But I hope one day I will again.”

Pavlovic then added, “Onwards and upwards! It’s time to dance in the rain.”