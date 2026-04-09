Dakota Mortensen Accuses Taylor Frankie Paul of Trying to ‘Assassinate’ His Character During Recent Court Hearing

Following their recent court hearing, Dakota Mortensen has accused Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Taylor Frankie Paul of trying to “assassinate” his character as a dad.

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While speaking to TMZ, Mortensen’s attorney, Joel Kittrell, stated that the reality TV star is “only concerned for the welfare” of his and Paul’s 2-year-old son, Ever. He also said that the situation is far from over.

“We look forward to the 30th to tell the true story,” Kittrell stated.

Just before the court hearing, Paul filed a request for a protective order against Mortensen. She included photos of the injuries she allegedly sustained during a physical altercation with Mortensen last May. She also shared photos of the injuries she allegedly had from an assault with Mortensen in February of this year.

Paul further accused Mortensen of stalking and assaulting her, telling the court that he had become “increasingly possessive” ahead of her now-canceled season of The Bachelorette.

While at the hearing, which was for Mortensen’s protection order against Paul, the judge granted the MomTok star 8 hours of supervised parental time per week with Ever.

Mortensen filed for the protection order on March 20 after TMZ released the video of his and Paul’s infamous 2023 physical altercation. The incident resulted in Paul’s arrest.

Judge Grants Paul’s Protective Order Request

Meanwhile, Paul was granted a temporary protective order against Mortensen.

According to NBC News, Mortensen is to remain at least 100 feet away from Paul until their next court hearing on April 30. He also cannot contact her by phone or email, and cannot communicate with her in any way until the hearing. He cannot go to her house.

However, Mortensen still has temporary custody of Ever.

While in court, Paul’s attorney, Eric Swinyard, accused Mortensen of being “excellent at escalating and aggravating” the Mormon Wives star when she reacts.

“It’s 100% at Dakota,” Swinyard stated. “Dakota pushes buttons; he is excellent at that. As long as these people stay apart … then there is no risk to the child.”

Despite Mortensen’s past allegations against Paul, Swinyard further noted that it was his client who demanded separation and demanded that Mortensen leave.

“Her anger is very clearly unambiguously directed at Dakota; it has nothing to do with the children,” Swinyard added.