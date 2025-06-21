Tech Billionaire Confesses to Having 100+ Kids, But There’s a $17 Billion Inheritance to Go Around

A tech billionaire plans to split his fortune among his kids — all 106 (and counting) of them.

Pavel Durov, co-founder of the messaging platform Telegram, recently spoke to the French outlet Le Point about how he plans to allocate his fortune to his brood. At 40 years old, Durov has a net worth of approximately $17.1 billion, according to Forbes.

The billionaire, a father of six through natural conception, revealed that he has also been a sperm donor, helping conceive over 100 children across 12 countries.

Durov initially became a sperm donor to “help a friend,” but said his other donations were anonymous.

“I want to specify that I make no difference between my children: There are those who were conceived naturally and those who come from my sperm donations,” the billionaire told Le Point. “They are all my children and will all have the same rights!”

Tech Billionaire Wants His 100+ Kids to ‘Live Like Normal People’

However, the billionaire isn’t planning on her legion of babies to be standard-issue nepo babies. There’s a catch…

Durov revealed that his children won’t receive their inheritances until 30 years after his interview with Le Point on June 19, 2055.

“I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account,” the prolific sperm donor billionaire explained.

Durov chose to distribute his estate now, citing that his “work involves risks.” This seems to refer to the legal challenges he has faced with Telegram.

Launched in 2013, the messaging app is well-known for its strong privacy and encryption features, though these can make things difficult for law enforcement.

French authorities charged Pavel in August 2024, accusing him of being complicit in operating a platform that allowed illegal activities like child sex abuse material, drug trafficking, and fraud to flourish, according to NBC News.

“Nothing has ever been proven showing that I am, even for a second, guilty of anything,” the billionaire told Le Point about the case.

“Defending freedoms earns you many enemies, including within powerful states,” Durov added.

Telegram stated that it uses different content moderation methods to address illegal activities, according to NBC News.