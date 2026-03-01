Team USA Women’s Hockey Members Appear on ‘SNL’ Days After White House Snub 

Following their decision to not visit the White House after winning the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, some members of Team USA Women’s Hockey appeared on SNL.

While on stage, players Hilary Knight and Megan Keller appeared alongside Men’s Hockey players Jack and Quinn Hughes with guest host Connor Storrie.

Speaking about her and Keller’s SNL appearance, Knight declared, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we would invite the guys too.”

Keller replied, “Yeah, we thought we give them a little moment to shine.”

As Quinn brought up the men’s gold medal, which was earned for the first time in 46 years, Knight fired back, reminding everyone of the women’s team gold medal record.

“And the last time we [won the gold] was two whole Olympics ago,” she pointed out.

Knight, Keller, and the rest of Team USA Women’s Hockey declined an invitation to the White House after President Trump snubbed them.

The world leader mentioned the team during a phone call with the men’s team after their win.

“And we have to, I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team,” he said. “You do know that?”

The men’s team responded to the remark with laughter. Trump then added, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”

Team USA Women’s Hockey Rejected President Trump’s White House Invitation

In their statement, the women’s team announced they had to decline President Trump’s invitation.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the statement reads. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Hip-hop star Flavor Flav also publicly invited the women’s team to celebrate their big win with him in Las Vegas.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” Flavor Flav declared. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

He also shared a photo of his formal invitation. “I am reaching out on behalf of Flavor Flav. First, massive congratulations on the gold!!”” the email he shared on X read, ” the invitation reads. “We saw the story about the men’s invite to the White House, and the not quite invite for the women’s team.”

“Flav recently posted on social media an idea,” the invitation continued. “And invite for the women’s hockey team to Las Vegas for a real celebration. He always stands behind everything he says and does. If there is an interest for the team to come to Las Vegas and celebrate with Flav – we will figure it out on our end and make it a lovely experience.”