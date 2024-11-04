Life-Sized Taylor Swift Cake Loses Hands in Transportation Accident: See Photos

A life-size Taylor Swift cake lost its hands during transport, leaving a frazzled cake artist in a real “Shake It Off” moment.

Award-winning cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska found herself in a race against time to salvage her masterpiece featuring the billionaire pop queen headlining an international show.

The cake painstakingly captures the essence of the 34-year-old singer. It showcases her iconic pink-and-blue jeweled Versace bodysuit paired with dazzling knee-high boots—her signature look from the Lover era on tour, now masterfully reimagined in a delectable display of frosting and fondant.

A life-sized cake of Taylor Swift had its hands knocked off before a trade show in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Per the New York Post, the cake was en route from Elza, a Bulgarian native living in Windsor, England, to Cake International at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre when it sustained damage.

Cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska repairing the Taylor Swift cake at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Both hands were totally destroyed, and cracks formed in the icing on the shoulders, as well as in Swift’s hair. To top it off, the cake Taylor seemed to be buckling at the knees.

An Eyewitness Described the Artist as ‘Shocked’ at Her Taylor Swift’s Concoction’s Condition

“Elza is understandably disappointed and shocked by the damage. [However] she’s an absolute professional and will fix it,” one onlooker said. “It’s a bit of a race against time before the exhibition opens but everyone is sure Taylor Swift will star in this year’s show, there’s no doubt about that.”

Baldzhiyska spent approximately 100 hours crafting the Taylor Swift cake. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Elza is said to have dedicated over 100 hours to crafting her Taylor Swift cake.

Baldzhiyska is among 1,500 talented bakers, artists, chocolatiers, and pastry chefs showcasing their creations at this weekend’s Cake International show. Notable cake replicas include a recreation of Queen Elizabeth I. She’s adorned with exquisite jewels crafted by world-renowned sugar artist Emma Jayne.

Another standout feature is a towering 7-foot-tall birthday cake celebrating 30 years of Cake International.

Meanwhile, renowned film industry sculptor Gary Pollard will unveil his remarkable giant dragon slayer model. Fans of The Great British Bake Off will be pleased to hear that the 2023 winner, Matty Edgell, will also be making a special guest appearance.

Cake International takes place from Friday through Sunday.