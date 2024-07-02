Taylor Swift Wants to Attend ‘as Many Games as Possible’ to Support Travis Kelce After Eras Tour

With the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, Taylor Swift is planning to attend as many games as possible to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

A source close to the couple shared that while Travis has been attending numerous shows of Taylor’s Eras Tour, he’s still preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

“Football is definitely still his priority but so is his relationship,” the insider told PEOPLE. “He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart. She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible.”

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce’s 13 games during the 2023 NFL season, including Super Bowl LVIII. Of those games, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs had 10 wins. Travis’ first 2024 NFL game will be on Sept. 5, when he and the Chiefs go up against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, Swift is currently in Europe for her Eras Tour. She will be in Amsterdam on Thursday, July 4 for three shows before moving on to Zürich on Tuesday, July 9. Other stops include Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, and Vienna. Her last Europe stop will be back in London on August 16.

The last part of the Eras Tour will kick off in Nov. with stops in Canada. The last show will be on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

Sources Say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Very, Very Happy Together’

Sources continue to speak to PEOPLE about how things are going between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“They really are very, very happy together,” the insider said about Kelce and Swift. “They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.”

The source further spoke about how the relationship just seems to work, despite Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s busy career schedules.

“They have so much fun together, and it just works,” the source says of the couple. “It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”

A second source gushed about how Travis Kelce was “thrilled” to be able to join Taylor Swift on stage for her recent London show during an introduction to her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,”

“They loved being onstage together,” the insider pointed out. “He is confident and fun, and it was one of her tour highlights.”