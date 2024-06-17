taylor-swift-takes-dig-at-ex-joe-alwyn-during-eras-tour-show

Pop superstar Taylor Swift debuted a “murder mashup” during her Eras Tour stop in Liverpool. Fans of Swift, known as Swifties, believe the mashup was a diss towards her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Swift brought out her guitar during the acoustic part of her show. She did so to introduce a medley of her 2020 hit “No Body No Crime.” And her 2022 song “Carolina”. “This one, I’m gonna call this the ‘murder mashup,’” she told the electrified crowd at Anfield stadium.

Taylor Swift Fans Speculate She is Taking Shots at Ex Joe Alwyn

Swifties took notice of the context in both songs. Pointing out that “No Body No Crime” is about a woman killing her cheating husband. “Carolina” was a track on the 2022 murder mystery film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” the plot revolving around a woman suspected of killing her former lover.

“Her husband’s acting different and it smells like infidelity,” the 14-time Grammy winner sang in “No Body No Crime.”

“They think she did it but they just can’t prove it. She thinks I did it but she just can’t prove it. No, no body, no crime.”

Alwyn Sounds Off on Split From Taylor

The digs towards Alwyn come after an interview with the Sunday Times. In the interview, Joe opened up about his breakup with the pop superstar.

Alwyn and Swift were in a relationship for more than “six and a half years,” he told the outlet. He claimed their breakup occurred “a little over a year ago.” Initial reports of the split appeared on April 8, 2023.

In the interview, Alwyn discusses the challenges of being in a public relationship and how media portrayals often misconstrued reality.

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition. And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” he said.