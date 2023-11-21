Taylor Swift Suffers Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage In Brazil

The pop icon is getting major props for owning the stage despite a major wardrobe hiccup.

On Monday, Taylor Swift, 33, has made a return to the stage in Brazil after the tragic death of one of her fans on Friday. In an unexpected chain of events, the “Bad Blood” singer was faced with a challenge after her Christian Louboutin shoe broke mid performance.

Still, the fierce “Shake if Off” singer didn’t let a broken heel stop the show. In videos that continue to circulate the internet, Swift whipped the shoe off and tossed it into the crowd where a lucky someone will more than likely take it home as a souvenir.

Swift continued to perform a handful of songs from the ‘Lover’ portion of the show while she balanced on the ball of her foot. It wasn’t until she finished, that the “Karma” singer made a wardrobe change.

Her composure while during the wardrobe malfunction left fans buzzing in the comments of videos that continue to spread on social media. Some fans coined the singer a “real-life Barbie” in reference to the popular scene in the recent ‘Barbie’ movie which depicted Margot Robbie playing the iconic character, remove her shoes and while maintaining a walk with arched feet.

One person commented, “She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie.”

“Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie,” declared another fan.

“Taylor Swift (Barbie’s version),” chimed in a third.

Taylor Swift Praised For Respectful PSA

In another recent story, Swift took a moment to remind her fans about the importance of “boundaries” during her the last night of her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires.

Apparently, fans were throwing their bras on stage out of excitement. The “Cruel Summer” singer has expressed that she does not like when things get thrown on stage following incidents like Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini. Rexha was struck by a cell phone and Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet..

When Swift saw her show getting a little too wild, she gently reminded her fans not to throw “presents” onto the stage.

Things Continue To Get Serious For ‘Traylor’

The “Love Story” between Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34, continued to make fans swoon as the sparks continue to fly. The pro football player recently flew out to meet the famous singer in Argentina just to watch her perform and spend precious time together.

Fans have mixed views about the status of their relationship, but Swift’s close friend, Gigi Hadid, 28, has already made up her mind that she isn’t much of a fan. In another recent story, the supermodel’s representative relayed the message that Hadid feels like Swift is “doing too much too soon” with Kelce.

Fans were also uncomfortable following some brow raising remarks the tight end made on a podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce. The comments makes it quite obvious that the football player wants children someday, but his use of the word “breeder” rubbed fans the wrong way.

Still, Travis is quite serious about his relationship with Swift, and the two are without a doubt very happy together. Overall, her career and dedication to please her fans is a solid reason why Taylor Swift will continue to be an inspiration for everyone.