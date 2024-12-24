Taylor Swift Gifts Hospitalized Girl $5K Christmas Present: Find Out What She Got!

International superstar, A-list football WAG, and now… Secret Santa!

After visiting with young patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City earlier this month, Taylor Swift sent them even more blessings ahead of the Christmas holiday.

One fan, in particular, got a very special present.

A young patient named Naya met Swift when she visited the hospital on Dec. 12, and told the single that her outfit was “tea.” The statement brought a smile to the singer’s face, and for Christmas, she repaid the favor.

Swift sent Naya the very same ensemble — a $4,500 tartan Miu Miu set featuring a $2,250 pleated miniskirt and $2,250 button-down top. She also gifted her a black bomber jacket.

Included with the gift was a a hand-written note from Swift herself, who wrote, “When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan 🙂 Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha.…Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor ❤️.”

Naya shared a clip of her unboxing the gifts to her TikTok account.

“She is soo amazing im soo blessed🥺, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best💗💗,” she raved.

Swift also gifted a $600 Dyson Airwrap to another fan at the same hospital, with a note that read, “In case Santa doesn’t come through. Love, Taylor Swift.”

A Facebook user named Anita Belt also posted about Swift’s visit to the hospital, thanking the singer for meeting with a patient named Rylie.

“Children’s Mercy Hospital does their best to nurse seriously ill children, comfort family and bring a little joy when they can. Today did not disappoint! Thank you Taylor Swift for bringing some joy to Rylie today!!” Belt captioned her post. “Great way to bring a smile and make a memory!”