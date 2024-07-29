taylor-swift-draws-massive-crowds-tailgating-at-munich-eras-tour-show

Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed Eras Tour has ruled the music scene for the better part of the last two years. But last month, Swift announced that the tour would be coming to a close at the end of this year. Naturally, the hype surrounding it has escalated even further.

Unfortunately, not every Swift fan can get their hands on tickets to the show. But during her most recent tour stop in Munich, Germany, those unfortunate fans found an alternate way to participate in the show.

🚨| Taylor Swift acknowledging the insane crowd of people on the hill outside the stadium at today's show in Munich, Germany! #MunichTSTheErasTour



"We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!" pic.twitter.com/s8LZxYrsxA — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 27, 2024

Taylor Swift Shows Love to Tailgating Fans

Fans tailgated outside of the Olympiastadion so that they could hear the show amongst several other Swifties.

“We’ve got people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!” she said to the cheering tailgaters. “I just feel so incredibly welcomed, and we’re gonna spend all night trying to make it up to you.”

Travis Kelce Gets Candid on Last Season

Last season, Swift went public with her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Travis and Taylor ruled the headlines for much of the NFL season. Which some fans felt was taxing. But while the fans were feeling taxed by the coverage of Travis and Taylor, Kelce says the season was overall taxing on his body.

“Last year was pretty taxing on my body. I’ve had more snaps than a lot of guys if not everybody in the NFL over the past five, six years, and I’m very prideful of that, but I know it has taken a toll on my body,” he said.

“So it’s just making sure that my body’s getting that rest and that ability to train harder and be able to withstand an entire 17-to-20-game season.”

Kelce now a veteran tight end, says his ultimate goal is to get better every season.

“Over every single season you find ways to get better at what works for you, [eliminate] what doesn’t, and you just want to amp it up every single year so that you keep finding ways to kind of climb that staircase of success,” Kelce added. “I would say I’m doing some things differently but nothing really in the grand scheme of things. Just putting my nose to the grinder.”