Taylor Swift’s Dad Scott Escapes Charges After Alleged Assault of Paparazzi

Nearly a month after Taylor Swift’s father Scott was allegedly involved in a scuffle with a paparazzi in Australia, the pop superstar’s key supporter has reportedly escaped assault charges.

While spending time together in Australia, Scott and Taylor had a run-in with paparazzi at Neutral Bay Wharf at approximately 2:30 a.m. While making their way through the group of photographers, Scott allegedly lashed out and assaulted one of them. The paparazzi was later identified as Ben McDonald.

Authorities previously shared, “The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment.”

After accusing Taylor Swift’s father of assaulting him, McDonald said he was willing to move on from the situation. However, Scott would have had to apologize.

Along with Scott, McDonald also accused Taylor’s bodyguards of using their umbrellas on him. Taylor’s team quickly defended Scott by stating there are two sides of the story. “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor,” the team explained to Page Six. “Grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

It seems the story Taylor Swift and her team shared was accurate, as Scott will not be charged with anything. According to RTE, the Australian police issued a statement revealing that officers had conducted an investigation into the allegations.

“No further police action” will be taken, the police shared. However, the authorities noted that action may be taken but only if more details about what happened are revealed.

Taylor Swift’s dad has notably been making appearances throughout her Eras Tour, which kicked off last spring.

The Paparazzi Stated the Altercation Between Him and Taylor Swift’s Father Was Unprovoked

While speaking to Daily Mail Australia last month, McDonald stated that the confrontation between him and Taylor Swift’s dad was not provoked.

Mcdonald also stated the altercation was caught on camera. It did not show him acting aggressively towards Taylor Swift or her father.

“In 23 years of taking pictures, I have never seen anything like it,” McDonald stated about the fight. “She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces.”

McDonald then said that he started taking pictures when a security guard could be heard telling him not to touch the umbrellas.

However, McDonald’s camera was noticeably jerked and a security guard declared, “That wasn’t me, that wasn’t me.”

When asked who it was, no one answered. He went to The Rocks police station to report the incident.

McDonald said that while he was shaken up, he did not require medical attention. He also said he doesn’t believe he will have lasting injuries. But he had “very sore chops” on the left side of his face.