Taylor Frankie Paul Returns to Social Media Nearly Two Weeks After ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Cancellation

Nearly two weeks after her season of The Bachelorette was canceled, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul makes her return to social media.

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The reality TV star and MomTok member took to her Instagram to share a video of herself practicing the piano. “I was just playing around and found I kinda like this,” Paul wrote. In the video, Paul is facing away from the camera and wearing a hoodie.

“I learned this today for no reason,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I think I have a real future in piano.”

As previously reported, ABC pulled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette shortly after TMZ published a video of the reality TV star’s 2023 domestic violence incident.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson announced on March 19.

In the clip, Paul was seen getting into a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, when she started throwing barstools at him. At one point, a stool allegedly hit Paul’s then 5-year-old daughter, Indy, who had been sitting on a nearby couch amid the argument.

Paul was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and criminal mischief. However, the charges were eventually dropped.

Despite the incident, Paul and Mortensen continued their relationship. In 2024, the then-couple welcomed their son, Ever. Although the duo has since officially broken up, they’ve had an on-again, off-again “situation,” which has been documented on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

‘Mormon Wives’ Production Halts Following New Physical Altercation Incident Between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

Just before The Bachelorette season was shelved, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ fifth season production was halted.

The production pause occurred after news broke about a new physical altercation situation between Paul and Mortensen.

The duo was reportedly involved in arguments that turned physical in late February. Allegations have been “made in both directions.”

Local law enforcement has not only opened an investigation into the latest physical altercation incident, but is also looking into an alleged incident that happened in 2024.

Officials said they have only spoken to Mortensen about the alleged 2024 incident.

Paul previously opened up about the incidents. “There’s more to the context of everything, and it’s unfortunate,” she explained. “It’s been hard. And it sucks to be in this position. And the mother that I am, that is something I will always stand my ground on.

“I believe that I am a good mother,” she added. “And I have always treated my kids very well. So the headlines that are out right now are very hard to see because that’s not the truth of it. I have always treated my children with respect, and I’ve never touched them. So it’s been really hard.”