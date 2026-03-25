Taylor Frankie Paul Claims Daughter Is ‘Having to Relive’ 2023 Domestic Violence Incident After Video Leak

Days after the 2023 domestic violence video leak, Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul reveals how the situation has impacted her family.

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In response to a fan’s observation on TikTok, Paul stated, “Worst part is my daughter having to relive and see it all over again years later after extensive work with her and apologies to her about that night.”

She also stated, “And my baby boy[‘s] birthday was taken from him.”

The 2023 video, recorded by Paul’s ex, Dakota Mortensen, was released by TMZ just before the reality TV star’s season of The Bachelorette premiered.

In the video, Paul and Mortensen are seen having a physical altercation. Paul eventually yelled and attempted to hit Mortensen with a stool while her then-5-year-old daughter was just a few feet from Mortensen.

“Your daughter is right there,” Mortensen told her.

He then stated, “Your daughter just got hit in the head by a metal chair.”

Paul’s daughter was also heard crying and yelling “Mommy” during the altercation.

Paul was arrested following the altercation. She was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and criminal mischief. However, the charges were later dropped. She and Mortensen resumed their relationship following the ordeal.

The Herriman City Police Department has since confirmed that evidence suggested that the little girl was injured during the incident.

Paul addressed the incident during the first season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Law Enforcement Is Investigating Paul For Another Domestic Violence Allegation

According to NBC News, police in Utah have launched another investigation into Paul for a third domestic violence allegation.

The media outlet reported that Mortensen contacted the West Jordan Police Department after he and Paul had physical altercations on February 24 and 25. Mortensen also claimed he and his now-ex also had a physical altercation in 2024.

A spokesperson with the police department confirmed, stating the department is now reviewing multiple videos connected to the alleged domestic violence incident. The spokesperson also pointed out that the department only has Mortensen’s account of the alleged 2024 incident.

Although officials have not spoken to Paul, they have been in contact with her attorney.

The spokesperson further shared that Mortensen was referred to the West Jordan Police Department by the Draper Police Department. This was due to the jurisdiction where the 2024 incident took place.

Meanwhile, the Draper Police Department confirmed that a separate open domestic violence investigation is underway into Paul and Mortensen.

Following the latest altercation, the production of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five was halted.