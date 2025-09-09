Talk Show Comedian and Girlfriend Expecting Baby Together, and Now They’re Getting Married

Timing is everything! Comedian Mo Gilligan popped the question to his pregnant girlfriend after two years together.

The Big Narstie Show host proposed to model Taia Tulher just in time for the arrival of their first child, according to The Sun.

Tulher, 28, who is also a wellness influencer, has sparked attention by appearing with a ring on her wedding finger in photos shared on her Instagram, where she has been chronicling her pregnancy journey.

“Mo went the full nine yards in proposing to Taia but kept quiet about it publicly,” an alleged insider told The Sun. “They have been telling friends that they are engaged, and everyone is really happy for them.”

Taia Tulher and Mo Gilligan in 2024. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“He and Taia are so in love and really excited to be starting a family together,” the source gushed.

“They already live together in London, so it felt like the natural next step to get engaged,” the insider added. “There aren’t immediate plans for a wedding yet, though. The baby will keep their hands full for a while.”

The Comedian’s Engagement Follows the Revelation That He Welcomed a Son with Another Woman Last Year

However, Tulher will face competition from at least one of Gilligan’s other baby mommas. This revelation follows recent news that the 37-year-old comedian welcomed a son with another woman last year.

According to The Sun, Gilligan and model Selina Christoforou welcomed a son, Rudy, in January 2024. The comedian and Masked Singer star kept the news under wraps until recently, when he shared a black-and-white Instagram video of the two playing Connect 4.

However, his song selection implied his son wasn’t a secret. The social media post featured Drake’s “Emotionless,” where he raps, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world, I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

The comedian has been on a quest for his “forever love” for a while now. After a four-year romance with Hollyoaks actress Sophie Wise, Gilligan decided to swipe right on fame and joined the celebrity dating app Raya. Perhaps that’s where he met his second baby momma and future bride.

Gilligan is beloved in the UK as a judge on ITV1’s The Masked Singer alongside Davina McCall, Maya Jama, and Jonathan Ross since 2020. He is also a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox.