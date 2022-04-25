Want Ice Cold Tea But Don’t Want To Wait? This Handy Gadget Can Help In Just 30 Seconds

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

While burgers, watermelon, and corn on the cob feel like the official foods of summer, a tall glass of iced tea has to be the official beverage of the season.

Whether sweetened or served with a fresh lemon wedge, few drinks are as relaxing as iced tea on a hot and sunny day. Making a fresh pitcher at home, on the other hand, not so much.

If you’re anything like me and forget to plan ahead, I found the perfect tool to make fresh iced tea in just 30 seconds!

Make Iced Tea In A Flash

Enter the Takeya Iced Tea Maker. While this may look like an ordinary tea brewer, the magic lies in its patented flash chill technology. And it couldn’t be simpler to use.

Simply fill the fine-mesh infuser with your favorite bagged or loose-leaf tea, add hot water, and brew as per your tea’s instructions. Once ready, remove the infuser, top off with ice, and shake for 30 seconds. And voila! For added flavor, simply toss in fresh fruit, a dash of spice, or your favorite sweetener.

With 1- and 2-quart size options available, easily make enough iced tea for your next party in no time. Plus, the airtight BPA-free pitcher is made right here in the USA and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

The Reviews Speak For Themselves

Don’t just take our word for it. With over 4,500 5-star reviews, the Tayeka Iced Tea Maker is a favorite in kitchens across the country.

“I am a self-described iced tea fanatic. I have been drinking iced tea (unsweetened) for over 40 years and having the right tea to brew is equally important as having the right brewer. I’ve used many systems for brewing iced tea over the years, but when I discovered the Takeya… my search stopped!”, one reviewer wrote. “Short of using an industrial-grade brewing machine (which I don’t have room for in my kitchen), this will brew the best-iced tea you have ever had!”

This handy tool can also be used for cold brew coffee, as one reviewer noted, “I made my first pitcher of cold brew coffee and I am totally in love with this adorable pitcher. I ground my extra dark organic roast coarsely and let it brew overnight and I have the smoothest cold brew for pennies.”

The ‘It’ Accessory Of The Summer

Save money, time, and precious fridge space thanks to the unique slim design and functionality of this innovative pitcher. Forget clunky electric tea makers or waiting for hours to cool brewed tea in the fridge. Like iced tea itself, sometimes it’s the simplest solutions that are the best. Shop all the sizes and colors of the Tayeka Iced Tea Maker at amazon.com.

