T-Pain Makes Huge Career Announcement After Worrying Fans With Post About ‘Needing Some Time to Think’

Singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Faheem Rashad Najm, aka T-Pain, had his fans holding back tears following a cryptic social media post.

Videos by Suggest

“I gave you all everything for 20 years. I’m grateful to each of you for making this such a great ride. Right now, I just need some time to think about what’s next and what’s best for me,” T-Pain wrote on X on June 2nd.

The 40-year-old artist shared his message alongside a dramatic video montage. In the video, he saunters through a mansion filled with Grammys and other symbols of his successful music career. Wearing a crisp white tuxedo and a perfectly groomed beard, T-Pain looks out the mansion window, deep in thought. Calmly, he takes a sip from a fancy crystal glass.

Over the footage, concerning captions read: “Been at this for 20 years. I’m talking it over with my family and team. Got a big decision to make. This might be it.”

I gave you all everything for 20 years. I’m grateful to each of you for making this such a great ride. Right now I just need some time to think about what’s next and what’s best for me ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/9DKXvNJsHJ — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 2, 2025

Understandably, fans were concerned by the cryptic, melodramatic post.

“YOU BETTER NOT BE RETIRING,” one fan replied to the post. “This might be what!????” another fan added.

A third fan seemed to accept whatever may come next from their beloved T-Pain. “Support towards whatever you decide to do,” they wrote, adding, “you’ve more than earned it.”

However, other onlookers seemed to sense something was up.

“Super Bowl halftime show imminent,” one fan predicted. “Lol, I’m hoping this is an announcement for a Tour cause ain’t no way [this gentleman] made a promo video for retirement,” a second skeptical fan added.

The Reason Behind T-Pain’s Cryptic Post

Indeed, the drama queen post was simply a tease for an upcoming tour.

“If I learned one thing in the last 20 years, it’s that music doesn’t live on charts,” T-Pain wrote in a follow-up post on June 3. “It lives in people,” he continued. “And this isn’t a tour, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone who’s just catching the wave.”

“The TP20 Tour: Celebrating the last 20 years of T-Pain and the NEXT 20 years that nobody is ready for,” he concluded, adding a link for tickets.

If I learned one thing in the last 20 years, it’s that music doesn’t live on charts. It lives in people. And this isn’t a tour, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone who’s just catching the wave.



The TP20 Tour: Celebrating the last 20 years of… pic.twitter.com/VCp3SaxaKU — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 3, 2025

The “TP20 Tour” kicks off in New York City on September 4th with T-Pain’s biggest headlining show at Radio City Music Hall. The tour resumes in October, hitting cities like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Houston, and more, before ending at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. EARTHGANG joins as openers for most dates, with special guests Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame at the finale.