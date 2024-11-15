Mike Tyson Loses It, Frightens Small Child in Awkward Interview Moment

Mike Tyson is ready to murder-ize the world’s most hated man in the ring tonight, and even a kid interviewer can’t shake him.

Tonight, Iron Mike will step into the ring for his first sanctioned fight since 2005, facing off against Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. A nation’s eyes have looked on as Mike trains, hoping beyond hope that the nearly 60-year-old pugilist will absolutely destroy the 27-year-old Paul, a YouTuber turned infamous boxing exhibitionist known for fighting nothing but tomato cans in the ring.

During his press rounds for the fight, Tyson had a conversation with a 13-year-old reporter named Jazzy. She inquired about the potential impact of the fight on his legacy; he provided a rather somber response.

Mike Tyson definitely forgot he was talking to a kid while answering that question 😭pic.twitter.com/WDHvtoVnnj — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 14, 2024

“I don’t believe in the world legacy,” Tyson deadpanned to Jazzy. “I just think it’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everybody grabbed onto. Someone said that word, and everyone grabbed onto it, and now it’s used every five seconds. It means absolutely nothing to me,” Iron Mike added.

Tyson stares out into the abyss as Jazzy does her best to interview him. (Image via YouTube / Jazzys World TV)

Not at all reading the room, Tyson continued to weave his cocoon of despair.

“I’m just passing through,” Tyson said. “I’m gonna die and it’s gonna be over. Who cares about legacy after that? What a big ego. So I’m gonna die and I want people to think I’m this, I’m great. No, we’re nothing, we’re just dead, we’re dust. We’re nothing. Our legacy is nothing.”

“No, we’re nothing, we’re just dead, we’re dust. We’re nothing. Our legacy is nothing,” Tyson told the child reporter. (Image via YouTube / Jazzys World TV)

Remaining a plucky reporter, Jazzy rolled with the painfully stoic Tyson.

“Well, thank you so much for sharing that,” she replied after the Nietzsche-level monologue. “That is something I have not heard before.”

Mike Tyson is Clearly in Fight Mode

Could Tyson have been more of a sport while talking to a kid reporter? Sure.

Still, his demeanor is an excellent indicator that he’s in fight mode. Could it be that Mike isn’t just taking a payday by stepping into the circus that is Jake Paul?

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul take a photo together after the final press conference for their upcoming heavyweight fight. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Mike seems to be in good shape and managed to knock off the ring rust. Can the one thing literally the entire nation wants to see happen tonight?

Will we see Jake Paul eat canvas?

Iron Mike, a lonely nation turns its eyes to you…