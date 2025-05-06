Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala Infuriates Fashion Aficionados

Despite her newly iconic Kim Novak-inspired Met Gala look, Sydney Sweeney noticeably infuriated some fashion critics for her ensemble choice.

While speaking to Vogue, the actress shared that the outfit choice was inspired by Kim Novak’s The Legend of Lylah Clare dress. Sweeney is set to star as Novak in the upcoming biopic Scandalous!, which follows the classic actress’ relationship with musician Sammy Davis, Jr.

Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Met Gala. Photos by John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

“This is my third time going with Miu Miu,” she explained. “And I always feel that they just bring such beautiful series to every dress. So this is actually paying homage to Kim Novak. We wanted to really just bring that to life, and I think it’s just such a beautiful story.”

However, Sweeney immediately received backlash after appearing on the Met Gala’s blue carpet on Monday.

Sydney Sweeney Immediately Hit With Criticism For Met Gala Outfit Choice

Critics turned to social media to vent about Sweeney’s look, declaring it “didn’t fit” with the event’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The dress code was “Tailored For You,” emphasizing menswear and suiting.

“Sydney Sweeney referencing Kim Novak, a white lady, for Superfine: Tailoring back Style… ok?” a critic wrote.

Another critic declared, “Actress Sydney Sweeney looks like she’s going to a White House Correspondents Dinner and not the Met Gala based on Super Fine: Tailing Black Style. I guess this is the ‘safe’ way to interpret the theme! Smh!”

One critic demanded answers about the actress’ interpretation of the event’s theme. “Sydney Sweeney needs to explain how paying homage to a white woman is back dandyism.”

Meanwhile, many observers took to social media to praise Sweeney’s ensemble.

“I think this look is absolutely STUNNING,” one observer wrote. “Her hair looks amazing! but babe this ain’t on theme like… it’s giving the Oscar red carpet so that’s -4 points.”