Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Open-Front Dress, Pays Homage to Classic Actress

Honoring a Hollywood icon while stepping out for a night of fashion, Sydney Sweeney donned a gorgeous open-front dress at the 2025 Met Gala to pay homage to classic actress Kim Novak, whom she is playing in an upcoming biopic.

As she chatted with Vogue on the Met Gala blue carpet, Sweeney shared that her Miu Miu collaboration ensemble was inspired by Novak’s dress in the 1967 drama The Legend of Lylah Clare.

Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Met Gala. Photos by John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

“This is my third time going with Miu Miu,” she told the fashion publication. “And I always feel that they just bring such beautiful series to every dress. So this is actually paying homage to Kim Novak. We wanted to really just bring that to life, and I think it’s just such a beautiful story.”

Kim Novak’s dress in ‘The Legend of Lylah Clare.’ Photo by Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

Novak’s dress also appeared in the 1937 film, The Bride Wore Red. Joan Crawford wore a red version of the gown in that romantic comedy drama.

Sweeney has attended every Met Gala since 2022. Last year, she graced the event’s blue carpet wearing a pale blue off-the-shoulder gown with floral embellishments. The dress, designed by Miu Miu, was a reference to the event’s “Garden of Time” theme.

She also wore a Miu Miu-designed dress at the 2023 Met Gala.

“I’ve dreamt of being a Miu Miu girl from the moment I [was] introduced to fashion,” the actress explained to Vogue. “Miu Miu was one of the first fashion shows that my stylist showed me on Vogue Runway, and I was obsessed.”

Sydney Sweeney Will Play Kim Novak In Upcoming Biopic ‘Scandalous!’

Sydney Sweeney is teaming up with director Coman Domingo for the Kim Novak biopic, Scandalous! This will be Domingo’s directorial debut.

According to IMDb, the film shares the story behind the Hollywood romance of singer Sammy Davis Jr. and Kim Novak. David Jonasson will be playing Davis Jr. in the drama.

Novak started acting in 1954 and appeared in various hit classics, including Alfred Hitchcock’s Veritgo, Bell, Book, and Candle, Strangers When We Met, and Of Human Bondage.

The actress’s relationship with David Jr. was high-profile after a BBC documentary claimed that the then-Columbia Pictures chief, Harry Cohn, sought to end it by having mobsters threaten the musician. They threatened to blind and break his legs if he didn’t marry a black woman in 48 hours.

Novak’s longtime manager, Sue Cameron, stated this past fall that the actress never wanted to marry Davis Jr.

“Kim and I have been aware of at least four unauthorized and unapproved projects in development about the Kim Novak and Sammy Davis affair,” Cameron told People. “She never wanted to get married back then – to anyone. It was a romance based on love, respect, the things they shared in common.”