Sydney Sweeney Wows in Pink Gown at ‘Christy’ Premiere

Sydney Sweeney is making headlines for her transformative portrayal of boxer Christy Martin in Christy, but the actress was back to her blonde bombshell look at the movie’s premiere.

Videos by Suggest

The 28-year-old actress showed up to Christy’s big debut screening at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday night wearing a stunning pink gown.

Sydney Sweeney at the AFI Fest 2025 Premiere of ‘Christy’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on October 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Marie Claire reports that the gown is a custom Miu Miu piece. Her accessories included a Kallati ring and earrings from Le Vian.

Sweeney, who Molly Dickson styled for the occasion, relayed Martin’s thoughts about the film while on the red carpet. All indications point that the sports legend full supports the project, which depicts the rise of Martin in boxing world and the terrifying domestic violence incident that nearly killed her.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the ‘Christy’ Premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

As Sweeney recalled to The Hollywood Reporter, “I remember she said, ‘I felt like you went back in time and you were there during these moments in my life because I don’t know how else someone would have known that I talk like that, walk like that, move like that.’ And that was just an amazing feeling to be able to hear that.”

The star also let fans in on what’s it’s been like to reprise her role of Cassie Howard in HBO’s Euphoria. She’s set to wrap her contributions to Season 3 on Monday.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2025 AFI FEST – ‘Christy’ Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

“It’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family,” Sweeney told Variety. “I’ve grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting.”