sydney-sweeney-shows-off-selfie-skills-in-stunning-new-video

Sydney Sweeney showed off her selfie game in a new video, proving once again she’s got the goods to keep her legion of fans endlessly glued to their screens.

Videos by Suggest

On Wednesday, May 14, the blonde bombshell hit Instagram to drop some behind-the-scenes gold from her Samsung Galaxy photo shoot.

The montage features the 27-year-old actress living her best life—snapping selfies in a makeup mirror mid-glam, striking fierce poses in a luxe photo shoot, lounging effortlessly on a bed, and cruising in a limo like a true VIP. Along the way, she serves up some serious fashion moments: a dramatic pink fur coat, a sharp black blazer with a matching mini skirt, and a light pink nightgown paired with sheer lace leggings that are equal parts bold and fabulous.

At one point in the video, she praises Samsung’s new offering, gushing: “Ohhhh, it’s so slim!”

“Ready for its close-up (if you can spot it) on set with Samsung and their thinnest phone ever,” she wrote alongside the footage, hashtagging Galaxy S25 Edge.

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney’s Selfie Skills: ‘I Wanna Be the Phone’

Sure, it’s a paid advertisement, but that didn’t stop Sweeney’s undying admirers from flooding her comments with praise.

“Our Samsung angel,” one fan declared. “Ain’t a phone or camera on earth that can capture your radiance,” a second fan added.

“I wanna be the phone,” another lovelorn admirer joked, adding several crying face emojis.

Meanwhile, the video was a follow-up to another recent post by the Immaculate star. Just the day before, she shared images from the sleek photo shoot. The series of shots closed out with a video of the Euphoria actress cheekily taking selfies with the new phone.

However, this wasn’t your usual photo dump: there was a little game built into it…

“Hide and sleek! Can you spot the impossibly thin new Galaxy S25 Edge in these pics?” Sweeney captioned the post.

“I LOVE THIS GAME,” one fan exclaimed in the comments, clearly loving an excuse to closely examine the images…