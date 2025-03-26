sydney-sweeney-shares-wild-photos-from-africa-in-the-wake-of-wedding-delay

A high-profile wedding delay didn’t keep Sydney Sweeney from swapping “I do” for “I adventure” on her ladies-only getaway to Africa.

The Immaculate star has recently been sharing glimpses of her Tanzania adventure with friends through a series of stunning posts on Instagram, clearly relishing her time in nature. Amid rumors of a split from her fiancé Jonathan Davino, the actress appears to be focusing on spending time with pals.

In her latest travel post, Sweeney took to the skies in a giant balloon, sharing the ride with her friends and giving fans a glimpse of the breathtaking views. The photos, apparently snapped by artist Amber Asaly, show the crew living it up on a hot air balloon ride while the star steals the show with bold glam.

The first photo showcased Sweeney standing gracefully in front of a hot air balloon as it inflated, preparing for the group’s adventure. The following images captured the actor sharing unforgettable moments with her close-knit group of girl buddies. Among the highlights, Sweeney was seen striking a stylish pose while leaning from the balloon, exuding effortless charm. Another shot depicted her gazing into the skies, fully immersed in the awe-inspiring Tanzania landscape.

“Only up from here,” the 27-year-old stunner captioned the post. Could this be something of a post break up, “I’m in my happy place” social media post? Only time will tell…

Sydney Sweeney’s High Flying Africa Adventure Comes as Rumors of a Split Swirl

Sweeney’s Tanzania vacation photos come amid rising speculation about her personal life. Rumors of a split with fiancé Jonathan Davino began circulating after TMZ reported that she had moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel, living separately from him.

Regardless, fans were absolutely captivated by the buxom blonde’s highflying adventures. Her 24 million followers flooded the comments, practically tripping over themselves with excitement.

“You look so happy, I feel so good seeing you like this,” one fan gushed. “Once in a lifetime experience!!!” a second fan wrote.

Meanwhile, pal Paris Hilton also chimed in, posting a heart-eyes emoji in the comments.

Where in the world will Sydney Sweeney land next during her eat, pray, love tour? Stay tuned…