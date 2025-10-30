sydney-sweeney-rocks-bold-sheer-gown-at-major-event

Sydney Sweeney left very little to the imagination and a lot to admire, gracing a star-studded event in a sheer gown that confidently skipped the bra.

The 28-year-old blonde bombshell was honored at Variety‘s Power of Women event on Wednesday. Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, the bash also celebrated fellow actresses Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Sweeney turned heads in a jaw-dropping Christian Cowan x Elias Matso crystal twisted waist gown, fresh from the Christian Cowan Spring Summer 2026 collection, as confirmed by the designer on Instagram.

Sydney Sweeney at Variety’s Power of Women event at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Images)

The daring ensemble highlighted Sweeney’s curves with glittering, sheer silver fabric, putting her assets front and center for all to admire. She completed the glamorous look with a sleek blonde bob, a nude lip, and rosy cheeks.

Sydney Sweeney Fans React to Braless Sheer Gown Reveal

Of course, fans flooded the designer’s Instagram comments, captivated by Sweeney’s daring and braless look, with many unable to resist praising her stunning physique.

“As a gay, I am sometimes reminded that I’m still a man,” one onlooker joked. “This is gunna break the internet,” another Sweeney fan declared. “Damn what a stunner,” yet another fan added.

“That body with that dress…perfection,” Romanian singer and model Lora gushed.

Sharon Stone and Sydney Sweeney at Variety’s 2025 Power Of Women event. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Meanwhile, at the event, the Immaculate star delivered a speech about being “underestimated” in the industry.

“I know what it feels like … to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself,” Sweeney told attendees. “I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously.”

“Every one of us has our own fight,” the Madame Web actress continued. “Strength doesn’t look loud sometimes, and sometimes it’s about getting up again and again, no matter who is watching.”

Sweeney, who recently endorsed soap infused with her own bath water, concluded by telling young women not to “shrink themselves,” and that their “power is already within.”