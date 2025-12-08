Sydney Sweeney Doesn’t ‘Support the Views’ Associated With Controversial American Eagle Jeans Campaign Backlash

One month after finally addressing the backlash to the American Eagle jeans campaign, Sydney Sweeney is once again talking about the controversy.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Sweeney reflected on the jeans ad. She admitted she was “honestly surprised” by the reaction.

“I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand,” she explained. “I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”

The Anyone But You star also said that she “leads with kindness” and said she is only addressing the controversy to clarify her stance.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together,” she pointed out. “I’m against hate and divisiveness. “In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it.”

Sweeney then added that she hopes the new year will bring more “focus” on what connects everyone rather than what divides.

Sydney Sweeney Previously Opened Up About the American Eagle Jeans Controversy During GQ Interview

For GQ’s “Men of the Year” cover story, Sydney Sweeney broke her silence about the American Eagle jeans controversy.

“I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans,” she said at the time. “All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

When asked about receiving support from President Trump and Vice President JD Vance amid the controversy, Sweeney stated, “It was surreal.”

As previously reported, Sweeney was seen in the ad donning a denim-on-denim outfit. “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring,” the Anyone But You star explained as she buttons her pants. “Often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.”

She then stated, “My jeans are blue.”

Critics quickly accused American Eagle of using Sweeney as a symbol of “good genes” in the jeans ad, pointing out that she is blonde, thin, attractive, and blue-eyed.