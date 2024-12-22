Swedish Hip-Hop Star Gaboro Dead, Cause of Death Revealed

Gaboro, the masked Swedish hip-hop star, was fatally shot near a parking garage in Norrköping on Thursday, Dec. 19.

In a statement provided to the BBC, law enforcement revealed they were investigating the suspected murder of a man in his 20s who died of his injuries following a shooting. Gaboro, whose real name is Ninos Khouri, was later identified as the man.

The BBC further reported that a video allegedly taken by Gaboro’s killer showed the hip-hop star running away in a car park when he was fatally shot.

The local police cannot confirm if the video was related to the shooting. However, they did say it was of interest to the investigation.

Law enforcement is now looking for witnesses who may have seen a silver station wagon that “may be relevant to the case.”

They also said that officers are working “very intensively” to find who is responsible for Gaboro’s death.

Gaboro became an internet sensation in 2022 when his song “Browski” went viral on TikTok. He has since released a full-length album and has more than 100 million song streams through Spotify. The hip-hop star also had 1.6 million views on YouTube.

He stood out from other hip-hop artists for always wearing balaclava and sunglasses.

Gaboro is the second Swedish rapper to be fatally shot this year. C.Gambino, whose real name is Karar Ramadan, was killed in June after being named hip-hop artist of the year at Sweden’s Grammy Awards.

Swedish Law Enforcement Announced Plans to End Gang Shootings Right Before Gaboro Was Shot

Right before Gaboro was fatally shot in Norrköping, Swedish law enforcement announced plans to end gang shootings within the country.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Sweden’s violent crime statistics are finally improving due to enhancements in law enforcement efforts. This includes increased electronic eavesdropping and more surveillance cameras.

The Swedish police revealed that, through the new efforts, they’ve prevented more than 100 serious crimes this year alone.

“This is the first time we have seen the trend pointing clearly downwards over an extended period of time,” Police National Operations Department head Johan Olsson explained.

It was further reported that Sweden had the EU’s highest rate of deadly gun violence per capita in 2023. At the time of the report, only 40 people had been fatally shot in Sweden in 2024.