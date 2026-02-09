WATCH: Super Bowl Interrupted by Fan Running on Field

A man was hit with multiple charges after he stormed the field at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

According to the Santa Clara Police Department, the man was charged with trespassing and a field intrusion after he ran onto the field, shirtless, with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter.

Stadium security was seen running after the man, while New England Patriots player Kyle Williams tried to assist.

The shirtless man was then seen falling to the ground near the 10-yard line with security surrounding him. PEOPLE reports that another individual attempted to pull the same stunt. However, they were stopped by security right before they got onto the field.

Following the ordeal, the game resumed without further interruptions.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13.

A Similar Incident Happened at the 2021 Super Bowl

A similar situation occurred during Super Bowl LV in 2021.

During the incident at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the individual appeared on the field wearing a one-piece hot-pink swimsuit and black athletic shorts.

“We’ve got a fan on the field,” NFL commentator Jim Nantz declared. “One of the great runs of the night, I will say that. They should sign them!’

The individual was caught and received multiple trespassing charges. After pleading no contest, the individual and another person were sentenced to one year of probation, 100 hours of community service, and a $500 fine. They were also required to write an apology letter to the NFL.

During the sentencing, Hillsborough County Judge Jack Gutman told the individual, “I think you can tell by now what might have been amusing back during the Super Bowl was not very amusing. It inconvenienced a lot of people. You exposed people to injury. And hopefully, you learned your lesson about all this. It’s not funny at all.”

It was noted that two people were involved in the 2021 incident. The swimsuit-wearing individual had acted out as a distraction, giving the second individual a chance to jump onto the field.

TMZ reported at the time that the individuals’ actions were part of a bet made on the online sports betting website Bovada.