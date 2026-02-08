Super Bowl Champion Dies in Fire: RIP to Barry Wilburn

Super Bowl champion Barry Wilburn has been identified as the victim in a tragic house fire. He was 62 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to media outlet WMC, the fire occurred at Wilburn’s residence in the Orange Mounds neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, in the early hours of Friday.

Firefighters discovered the former NFL player in a rear hallway of his residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilburn was selected in the eighth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He spent five years at Washington, during which he recorded nine interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro. He even had a famous interception against Denver Broncos legend John Elway during Super Bowl XXII. Washington beat the Broncos 42-10.

Following his time in Washington, Wilburn played for the Cleveland Browns in 1992. He then spent several years in the Canadian Football League (CFL) playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions.

Wilburn returned to the NFL to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995 and 1996. He went back to the CFL, signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The football player officially retired from the sport in 1999. He had 246 career tackles, 20 career interceptions, and five fumble recoveries during his NFL career.

Former Teammate Remembers Barry Wilburn

While speaking with Fox13, Tim Thompson reflected on his time playing football with Barry Wilburn at Melrose High School.

“The Orange Mound community, we are saddened, man,” he said. “We are shocked. It’s a big blow to the community.”

Thompson also credited Wilburn’s parents with his athletic abilities.

“The Wilburns are a legendary family man,” he continued. “From his mom going to the Olympics and his dad being a quarterback and coach at Melrose.”

Thompson went on to recall all the life lessons he learned from Wilburn.

“He wore number eleven. I looked up to him so much,” he added. “I ended up wearing number eleven. He played free safety and wide receiver. I played wide receiver, too. I learned so much from him.”