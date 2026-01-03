‘Stranger Things’ Star To Focus On Music After Show Finale

Finn Wolfhard, a star of the sci-fi beast Stranger Things, currently has his eyes set on music after the conclusion of the Netflix series that has swallowed his life for the past ten years.

Stranger Things season 5 ended on December 31 last year, bringing to a close a series that has kept fans invested since 2016. Although the final season has received a lot of bad and mixed reviews, it is the end of a chapter for the actors that have poured their most important years into it.

Finn Wolfhard, who played Mike Wheeler, has recently told Enquire about what’s immediately next for him. And it turns out, it’s music.

The young actor explained that he’s got nothing “on the books officially” as far as acting is concerned. He has just ended Stranger Things and finished filming Crash Land, so I’m sure he wants to invest some time into his other interests for now.

“I definitely want to pursue and keep on acting but only if it’s something that I’m really in love with.”

Finn Wolfhard Wants To Pursue Music Ahead Of ‘Stranger Things’ Ending

Finn Wolfhard is not only a solo artist, but is currently in a band, The Aubreys. He last released a solo album titled Happy Birthday in June, 2025.

His band hasn’t been active since 2023, where they released a litany of singles after their 2021 album, Karaoke Alone.

Music has always been a passion for him, and he wants to dip back into it.

“Other than [acting], I’m probably going to tour a little bit with my band next year and put out another album,” he shared. “I have some music that I’ve written over the last two years that I want to record. So I’m kind of keeping it open.”

Film and acting has always been a deep passion for Finn Wolfhard, so don’t worry, fans, he’ll be back on your screens very soon. But before then, why not see him live on stage with his guitar?