iconic-rock-band-cancels-tour-after-injury

Bandmates of the British rock band The Sex Pistols have been forced to cancel the 2025 North and South American tour performances due to an injury.

In their latest Instagram post, Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock, and Frank Carter revealed more details about the situation.

“I’ve got some good news and bad news,” Jones explained. “What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I’ve broken my wrist, so unfortunately, we won’t be doing any shows for a while.”

Jones went on to share, “The good news is the surgeon said I will be back to playing guitar in the not-too-distant future.”

The guitarist further acknowledged that he was going to be celebrating his 70th birthday soon. “God bless, and God save the world.”

The rock band is currently postponing the tour until Jones has fully recovered. “Please check local venue websites and our social media for more information,” the bandmates added. “We appreciate your understanding and support.”

The Rock Band Hasn’t Had a Tour In the U.S. Since 2003

According to Loudwire, The Sex Pistols last toured in the U.S. in 2003 when John Lydon was the band’s lead vocalist. Unfortunately, the relationship between Lydon, Jones, and Cook has soured.

Jones and Cook ended up suing their former bandmate in 2021 to use the group’s music for the FX series Pistol.

Lydon had some strong words for his former bandmates during a recent interview. When asked if he would reunite with them, Lydon stated, “Never. Not after what I consider their dirty deeds. Let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations.”

He then said that his former bandmates have “killed the content” of the rock band’s message and lyrics. “They’ve turned the whole thing into rubbish childishness,” he said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Lydon further slammed the bandmates in a separate interview. “They’re absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistoles by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all,” he said. “I didn’t write those words lightly.”

Continuing his criticism, Lydon said, “They had to get Billy Idol last year and now Mr. Carter to come in and listen to [my lyrics] for them. That’s a clown circus at work.

He went on to add, “I don’t mean to be digging them out. It’s not their fault that they’re talentless and can’t f—ing move on, is it? Sorry, I’m not going to give a helping hand to this any longer. As far as I am concerned, I am the Pistols, and they’re not.”