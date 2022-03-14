Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Joins Long List Of Celebrity Offspring In The Modeling World

Eve Jobs is the latest celebrity offspring to try their hand at modeling. The daughter of late tech genius Steve Jobs has signed with DNA Model Management, but this isn’t her first foray into the world of fashion.

Eve Signs With Big-Name Modeling Agency

Jobs announced her deal with DNA on the same day she walked the runway for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. “Now represented by @dnamodels,” she captioned an Instagram post of one of her headshots.

DNA also made a statement, saying, “DNA is thrilled to announce we are representing Eve Jobs. The young Californian is an accomplished equestrian and Stanford graduate, and we are very excited to help her launch her auspicious modeling career.” The management company also reps big names like Emily Ratajkowski, Imaan Hammam, and Doutzen Kroes.

Her Equestrian Career

Before launching her modeling career, Jobs was an Olympic hopeful. She is a talented equestrian, ranking fifth in a 2019 list of the world’s top 1000 riders under the age of 25. In 2020, she spoke to World of Showjumping about her aspirations, saying, “Being able to compete in the Olympics and World Equestrian Games would be a dream. I am a competitive person so I definitely thrive on the competition aspect. I like to push myself to do better.”

Other Famous Kids Who’ve Tried Modeling

Jobs isn’t the only child of the uber-famous to launch a modeling career. Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, is a fellow DNA model. There’s also Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni, Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter — and Alec Baldwin’s niece — Hailey, and Kardashian half-sister Kendall Jenner, to name a few.

With all these celebrity kids joining the modeling world, it’s hard to think of a high-profile model who isn’t related to someone famous. Jobs’ already-impressive portfolio makes her one to watch in the fashion industry, and it’s clear she’ll be making her mark as a model, regardless of who her father is.

