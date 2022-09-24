Sterling K. Brown’s Latest Throwback Post Has Us Really Missing ‘This Is Us’

Sterling K. Brown is reminding us just how much we miss the show that pulled on all of America’s heartstrings. Although it’s only been four months since This Is Us ended, it feels like an eternity for most fans. On the sixth anniversary of the show’s premiere, Brown reminisced about the show and had us all fighting back tears.

I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

Ok, maybe I am crying. If you’re a fan of This Is Us, you’re probably crying, too. Just when we thought we had worked through the emotions we felt from the series finale, Brown had to go and remind us of what we’re missing. In a recent Instagram post, the award-winning actor shares that he’s still celebrating the popular TV show.

As Brown remarks in the post, it certainly was one for the books! The critically acclaimed TV show won at least 30 awards. Plus, Brown won multiple awards for his portrayal of Randall Pearson, a character on the heartwarming show that fans found both lovable and frustrating. In the show, Randall continually tried to find his place both in his family and the world. The only black person in his family, Randall was adopted by Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore).

As Randall attempted to understand himself better, he often felt the need to be the best and prove his worth. For Brown, he could identify with his character. “I went to Stanford University,” Brown shared in an interview with E! News. “A lot of us sort of suffered from what I would call perfectionism and thinking that you have to be best, but not knowing that just doing your best is enough. I think it’s an important distinction to make. You put this extra pressure on yourself to be perfect, to be loved, even. I think that’s what Randall does.”

The Finale Was Personal For Brown

As the show wrapped up in May 2022, Brown went from identifying with Randall to empathizing with the character. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brown shared that the final episode was personal for him. “As somebody who has an aging parent who is not 100 percent well right now, this whole thing resonates with me in a very, very powerful way,” remarked the actor. “It’s just an honor and a wonderful reminder that, as there is decay and there is loss, there’s also a cause for celebration.”

Just as Brown found reason to celebrate, fans of the beloved show may also have grounds to cry tears of joy. In The Hollywood Reporter interview, Brown suggests that there may be a spinoff in store. Although we may spend the rest of our lives looking back at the show, fans can only hope that a spinoff is around the corner.

