Status of Justin Timberlake’s World Tour After DWI Arrest Revealed

Days after Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York for driving under the influence, the pop star’s team shared an update about his world tour.

According to Page Six, Timberlake is resuming his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Friday, June 21. He will be performing at the United Center in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, June 22.

After his time in Chicago, Justin Timberlake will head back to New York for his back-to-back shows a Madison Square Garden next Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26.

A music source told the media outlet that Timberlake will “continue promotion” for his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, as planned. They also noted that none of the tour dates have been changed due to the legal incident earlier this week.

Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI early Tuesday, June 18 after hanging out with friends at The American Hotel in Sag, Harbor, New York. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He also received multiple citations, which were failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to keep right.

After being noticeably intoxicated, the officer who stopped Timberlake arrested him and took him to the Sag Harbor Police Station. He was released hours later following his arraignment. His mugshot was released not long after that.

Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., stated he looks forward to “vigorously” defending the pop singer in court. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time,” Burke said. “He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Jessica Biel Is ‘Extremely Upset’ Over Her Husband Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest

Meanwhile, sources revealed to Us Weekly that Jessica Biel has been “extremely upset” over her husband Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest. She’s currently in New York City filming Prime Video’s The Better Sister.

“Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working,” the insider explained. “She was really worried about him.”

The source also said that Timberlake told Biel, whom he’s been married since 2012 and shares sons Silar and Phineas with, that he “was barely drinking.”

“She always gives Justin the benefit of the doubt,” the source noted.

Another insider told the media outlet that Justin Timberlake was taking a “quick break” from his tour the night he was arrested.

“Justin was at dinner with friends and … [and he] wanted to enjoy some down time and have fun,” the insider explained. “He and his friends didn’t even really drink that much so they were shocked he was pulled over.”