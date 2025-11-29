‘Star Wars’ Fan Favorite Reveals Engagement

The Force is strong with this one — a beloved Star Wars actress is getting married.

Videos by Suggest

Shelby Young, a voice actress for several Star Wars projects, announced her engagement to product designer Samuel Houser on Instagram on Monday.

“With our powers combined,” the 33-year-old wrote alongside the series of snaps and videos from the engagement, showcasing moments from a proposal that could make even Han and Leia proud.

Young confirmed in a January 2024 anniversary post that she and Houser have been dating since early 2022. She has occasionally shown off her beau on Instagram, celebrating numerous milestones such as birthdays, New Year’s, and new projects, as well as other random and fun moments in a galaxy not so far away.

Young, known for voicing Princess Leia in projects like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the Disney Channel series Star Wars Forces of Destiny, and the Disney+ special Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation, shared on Instagram that the engagement took place at The Ritz-Carlton in O’ahu, Turtle Bay.

Shelby Young’s Celeb Pals Congratulate Her on Engagement

Of course, a slew of Young’s celebrity pals Force jumped into the comments to share the love. Boy Meets World alum, and recent Dancing With the Stars contestant Danielle Fishel kept it classic with, “Congratulations!!” plus a celebration emoji and a red heart.

‘Star Wars’ star Shelby Young and Samuel Houser in 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Voiceover actress Carly King turned up the enthusiasm, writing, “OMGGG congratulations you two!!” with four pink hearts for good measure. And Avatar: The Last Airbender star Michaela Jill Murphy chimed in with, “Congratulations ahhh!!! So beautiful!!” topped off with two light blue hearts.

Outside of her Star Wars roles, Young is best known for playing Kinsey in Days of Our Lives. According to IMDb, her extensive filmography is primarily focused on voiceover work. Most recently, she lent her voice to Tron: Ares, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Superman.