‘Star Trek’ Legend Walter Koenig’s Cause of Death Released

Original Star Trek actor Walter Koenig died on Oct. 25 at his Los Angeles home at the age of 90. Now, his cause of death has been revealed.

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According to Koenig’s death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, the veteran actor’s immediate cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest.

Chronic diastolic congestive heart failure was listed as an underlying cause, and acute renal failure was listed as a significant contribution to his death.

Koenig was cremated on Oct. 30, the death certificate stated. His remains are interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

His son, actor Andrew Koenig, best known for his role on Growing Pains, is also interred at Hollywood Forever. He died by suicide in 2010.

Walter Koenig is best known for his role as Ensign Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series, which he joined in season two. He went on to reprise the role in all six original-cast films, including Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan.

Later, he had a recurring role on the series Babylon 5.

He continued acting well into his old age. In 2026, he won an award at the Independent Shorts Awards for his role in Mr. Fleischmann.