Stanley, North Dakota Foster Parents Accused Of Murdering Foster Daughter For Way She Chewed Food

The foster parents of a 3-year-old autistic girl allegedly beat their foster daughter to death for the way she chewed her food. According to KMOT, the police charged 62-year-old Raymond Johnson and 44-year-old Jamie Johnson from Stanley, North Dakota, with the alleged murder.

Foster Daughter Allegedly Abused And Murdered For Chewing Food Too Long

In an affidavit obtained by the New York Post, police claim that the parents would physically abuse the toddler because she would take too long to chew her food. The girl’s main cause of death was “inflicted blunt force trauma of head,” the manner being “homicide.”

That wasn’t much of a surprise as investigators discovered the foster parents’ ongoing abuse. This physical abuse would include kicking, punching, hair-pulling, and more.

Jamie told investigators that the girl had hurt herself falling down the stairs. She also mentioned the girl’s autism and how she would scratch herself and hit her head on walls.

It didn’t take long before a BCI special agent obtained Ring camera footage from inside the residence. This footage from March 19 showed Jamie “striking and punching Jane Doe in the face multiple times with an open and closed hand.”

Not only that, but it showed Jamie hitting the 3-year-old with a cell phone. She then allegedly pulled her up by her hair, which caused her to slam her head onto the floor. Raymond then intervened when the girl bit one of Jamie’s fingers. The foster father responded by kicking the toddler in the lower back.

In a statement by the Stanley Police Department on Facebook, they mentioned responding to a medical emergency at the home that same day around 5:39 PM. “Upon arrival, law enforcement officers located the child, who was unresponsive and not breathing,” it wrote.

Officers quickly performed life-saving measures on the girl. Once medical personnel arrived, they transported her to Mountrail County Medical Center. Unfortunately, none of their efforts were able to save the 3-year-old’s life.

It didn’t take long for officers to initiate an investigation after noticing “clear signs of physical trauma.” Then, on June 6, the authorities took both Jamie and Raymond into custody.

Now, both foster parents face multiple felony charges. Mountrail County State’s Attorney Wade Enget, during Monday’s hearing, requested a $1 million cash or surety bond for both suspects. Their next scheduled court date is for July 24.