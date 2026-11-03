‘Squid Game’ Spinoff Reportedly Canceled

Despite what seemed like a tease at the end of the final season of Squid Game, there will be no English language sequel.

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When Cate Blanchett appeared as an American recruiter in Los Angeles during the finale, many assumed that it meant Netflix was moving forward with David Fincher’s rumored spin-off. But that was just wishful thinking.

At the time, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made it clear her appearance had no connection, but it didn’t stop people from speculating.

Sources close to the filmmaker told The Playlist Netflix isn’t moving forward with Heckler, which would have been Fincher’s English-language spin-off of the Korean hit.

Insiders said that Heckler originated during a time when Netflix was really eager to develop an American version of the runaway hit. But after being in development for years, paired with executive changes at the streamer, priorities for the world of Squid Game have changed.

Even though it was conceived as an American Squid Game, the show would have been filmed in England. Dennis Kelly, creator and writer of British series Utopia, would have written Heckler.

Additionally, there was no indication that Cate Blanchett would have been involved in the show. She did say that she would be “wildly open” to participating in Fincher’s show had it come to fruition.

According to insiders, it seems that Netflix is more interested in expanding the Squid Game franchise to individual international markets. That means developing a French, Norwegian or Brazilian offshoot of the show, rather than a singular American series.

However, there are no definite plans for any international Squid Game shows right now.

Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a project he chose to direct that led to the cancellation of Heckler, releases on Nov. 25.