sports-broadcasting-legend-greg-gumbel-dead-at-78

Beloved sports broadcasting legend Greg Gumbel has tragically died. He was 78 years old.

Videos by Suggest

Gumbel called NFL games for CBS for decades. He was also the in-studio host for the channel during the NCAA basketball tournament. No cause of death has been announced.

Awful news. Greg Gumbel has died according to Emmy award winning producer Dan Forer. pic.twitter.com/7YsHpwsYPo — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) December 27, 2024

CBS Sports Broadcasting Legend Greg Gumbel Dies at 78

The news of Gumbel’s death was first confirmed by Dan Forer on Facebook. Forer broke the news of his friend’s death on Friday, December 27.

“The holidays are supposed to be filled with joy, but they are often mixed with sorrow,” Forer stated. “I just learned that my dear friend Greg Gumbel has passed. Greg was the best announcer a young producer/director could have because he was extremely inclusive and never ever lost his cool — except for the time we were shooting a Super Bowl Anti-Drug PSA in the South Bronx at 2 am and live gunfire erupted. That was the only occasion Greg raised his voice and had a few choice words for me; which I deserved.”

“In addition to being a true professional, he was a kind, magnificent man. May his memory be a treasured blessing for his family and friends.”

This is a developing story.