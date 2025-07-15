‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Rocker Dies Suddenly: David Kaff Was 79

David Kaffinetti (aka David Kaff), a This Is Spinal Tap rocker, passed away unexpectedly late last week. He was 79 years old.

In a statement on Facebook, Kaff’s Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom bandmates announced the devastating news. “Our brother David Kaffinetti passed away in his sleep yesterday,” the post reads. “We are devastated by this event.”

The bandmates further shared, “David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he’d make you smile doing it! RIP, dear brother.”

Born in April 1946, Kaff was a founding member of the rock group Rare Bird from 1969 to 1975. The band released five studio albums between 1969 and 1974.

David Kaff went on to be cast as Viv Savage, the keyboardist for the fictional band Spinal Tap, in the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

His Spinal Tap character had the final line of the mockumentary. “Have a good time — all the time. That’s my philosophy.”

Kaff went on to perform several gigs for Spinal Tap, including their appearance on Saturday Night Live. He left the group at the end of 1984.

He went on to play with various bands, including Model Citizens and Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom.

David Kaff Took Pride in His ‘This is Spinal Tap’ Performance

During a 1991 interview with BAM, David Kaff opened up about his role in This is Spinal Tap.

“I played him [Viv] very close to my heart,” he explained. “Just a little bit dimmer. If people like that character, chances are they’ll like me.”

Kaff also stated during the interview, “I have a great affection for Viv.”

Unfortunately for him and his fans, David Kaff did not reprise his role for the This Is Spinal Tap sequel. The film is scheduled for release in September.