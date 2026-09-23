‘Spider-Man’ Icon and Wife Are Finalizing Their Divorce

A decade after they first announced their separation, Tobey Macguire and Jennifer Meyer are one step closer to being officially divorced.

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TMZ obtained legal documents showing the estranged couple made an agreement to dissolve their marriage and return them to legally single people. Currently, they only need a judge to sign the document.

While they still have to finalize a settlement regarding their assets and other legal things, the dissolution of their marriage is a crucial first step. Macguire and Meyer have also agreed to hire a private judge to handle disputes as they work through the next steps.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer in 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry)

In 2025, the Spiderman actor asked the court for joint physical and legal custody of the former couple’s 17-year-old Otis. They also share an 19-year-old daughter Ruby, but she is legally an adult now.

He also asked that they enter private mediation to iron out child and spousal support. The couple has a prenuptial agreement, but it’s unclear how that will factor into decision making.

This latest filing comes nearly six years after Meyer first filed for divorce in October 2020.

Meyer has been in a relationship with Geoffrey Ogunlesi since 2023. The couple became engaged in 2024, and welcomed their first child together in 2026.