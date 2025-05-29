Spencer Pratt Slams ‘Wig Haters’ For Criticizing His Wife Heidi Montag’s 2025 AMA Hairstyle

Continuing to remain fiercely loyal to his wife, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt slammed the “wig hats” for criticizing her 2025 AMA hairstyle.

Montag made an appearance on the purple carpet at the award show on Monday, donning a gorgeous, sparkly blue jumpsuit with a noticeable blonde wig. Almost immediately, The Hills star was hit with online criticism for the hairstyle.

Pratt quickly defended Montag while replying to a fan who wrote on TikTok, “I love love love her, but you should’ve stopped that wig.”

“For the wig haters, please pre-order HEIDIWOOD now so that future wigs have more budget,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Spencer Pratt then responded to Page Six reporting about his wife’s hair. The media outlet used the headline, “Heidi Montag dragged for wearing world’s worst’ wig to AMAs 2025: ‘From Party City.'”

“A lot of people loved the wig,” Pratt declared in a TikTok video. “A lot of people didn’t love it so much, but you know what, we’re very thankful to be at the American Music Awards and having anyone talking about Heidi’s hair. What a blessing.”

Spencer Pratt Says He Hopes He and Heidi Montag Will Have ‘Beyoncé Money’ Someday

Meanwhile, Spencer Pratt stated he hopes he and Montag will have “Beyoncé money” someday. That way, they can afford nicer, more expensive wigs.

“[A] really nice wig is $20,000,” he said. “We don’t have [a] $20,000 budget. So it’s a cute little wig for the money we can afford for a wig. It was just supposed to be a fun little ‘Oh look at the wig.’ And it worked, I guess.”

Montag also spoke out about the wig criticism. “We just thought [we’d] switch it up a little bit and keep it fresh,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve never done this, so it’s very exciting and just a moment.”

The couple’s AMA appearance comes months after their home was destroyed during the LA wildfires.