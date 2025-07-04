Space Capsule Holding Over 160 People’s Ashes Lost At Sea After Crash

The human remains of over 160 people who wanted to float in space after their deaths have now crashed at sea after the space capsule holding them fell into the Pacific Ocean. On June 23, the Nyx capsule launched into space due to the efforts of Celestis and The Exploration Company. Now, over a week later, an issue arose that caused the ashes-filled capsule to plummet back to Earth.

160 People’s Ashes Lost In Pacific Ocean After Space Capsule Crash

In a statement from The Exploration Company, it called the mission a “partial success,” but also a “partial failure.” While the capsule successfully stabilized itself once launched into space, the team lost communication with it.

“We lost communication a few minutes before splash down,” it wrote. “We are still investigating the root causes and will share more information soon.” The company then apologized to all their clients who “entrusted us with their payloads.”

The Exploration Company created the Nyx capsule for its “Mission Possible,” which held remains of many loved ones, as Space.com reported. “Celestis offers various tiers of space memorial services that range all the way to launching remains into deep space,” said the outlet.

“Their ‘Earth Rise’ package includes launching DNA of customers’ deceased loved ones (or even pets) into space and returning them to Earth.” While Celestis’ plan with their 25th launch, called “The Perseverance Flight,” was to pair with “Mission Possible” to bring its memorial payload to space and back on the Nyx capsule, the plan fell apart.

“The Exploration Company’s capsule encountered an anomaly shortly after reestablishing communications,” it continued. Celestis later confirmed that Nyx’s parachute failed to deploy. This caused it to impact the Pacific Ocean, dispersing all its contents into the sea.

“Though we currently believe that we cannot return the flight capsules, we hope families will find some peace in knowing their loved ones were part of a historic journey, launched into space, orbited Earth, and are now resting in the vastness of the Pacific, akin to a traditional and honored sea scattering,” Celestis said.

According to Universe Today, human ashes weren’t the only thing inside the spacecraft. Nyx was also carrying cannabis plant matter and seeds. Martian Grow, an open-source citizen science project, provided the cannabis.