‘South Park’ Makes NSFW Response to New Homeland Security ICE Ad

Setting up for yet another clapback towards the Trump administration, South Park makes an NSFW response to the Department of Homeland Security’s latest ICE ad.

The ICE ad features an image from the show’s upcoming Aug. 6 episode, which will focus on the federal law enforcement agency. The episode’s trailer was released late last week.

“Wait, so we ARE relevant?” the South Park crew wrote, referring to the Trump administration’s criticism of the show. The post also featured the hashtag #eagabagofd—s.

Not only did it use the trailer’s image, but the Department of Homeland Security actually thanked South Park.

“We want to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment,” Homeland Security’s spokesperson said.”We are calling on patriotic Americans to help us remove murderers, gang members, ped—les, and other violent criminals from our country. Benefits available to new ICE recruits include an up to $50,000 signing bonus, student loan forgiveness, and retirement benefits.”

The Trump Administration Previously Slammed ‘South Park’ For Not Being ‘Relevant’

South Park attracted the attention of the Trump administration following the premiere of its 27th season, which targeted President Trump.

In the episode, Trump threatens everyone who speaks out against him. During a protest in South Park, Jesus Christ appeared. He warned the protesters that they may get canceled if they continued.

Trump is also seen in the episode having relations with Satan.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers shared in a statement to Variety in response to the episode. “For years, they have come after South Park for what they label as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they’re praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Rogers further slammed the show, stating it has lacked “relevancy” for years. “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” Rogers claimed. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone responded to the criticism during a Comedy Central panel at Comic-Con.

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker sarcastically declared while holding a deadpan stare.

