South Carolina Teen’s Death Allegedly Recorded After Being Lured To Secluded Area Over Love Triangle

A total of nine South Carolina teenagers are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Trey Wright. Allegedly, Trey was shot over a girl, and his girlfriend is accused of luring him to the secluded area where he died.

As reported by KDFW, Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Trey dead on First Neck Road on June 24. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

On June 25, police arrested 19-year-old Devan Scott Raper, who is accused of pulling the trigger. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, Trey and Raper engaged in a heated argument at the scene “over a female.”

Raper is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Present at the scene were numerous teenagers, and it is alleged that at least one of them recorded the confrontation and the subsequent fatal shooting.

In the weeks following the shooting, nine different teens have been arrested in connection with Trey’s death. Among them is Gianna Kistenmacher, Trey’s 17-year-old girlfriend. She allegedly lured Trey Wright to the scene, knowing that Raper was armed, and instigated the confrontation that led to the 16-year-old’s death.

Kistenmacher is charged with being an accessory before the fact.

Teens Charged

Additionally, Hunter Kendall, 18, Corrine Belviso, 18, and Sydney Kearns, 17, have been arrested, all facing murder charges. The aforementioned suspects are charged as adults. The remaining four suspects remain unnamed, as they are minors.

“They were complicit in bringing the armed codefendant, Raper to the incident location and knowing that there would be a confrontation,” FCSO’s Maj. Michael Nunn said, as per WBTV. “They knew that Raper had presented a firearm to the victim and made threats to shoot him, according to the arrest warrants.”

As per the outlet, a tenth suspect is expected to turn themselves in.

“The sad thing is, you got a 16-year-old that lost his life,” Sheriff Toye said. “You’ve got a 19-year-old who is going to be in jail the rest of his life. Over what?”

Kearns and Belviso have been released from jail after posting their $20,000 surety bonds, while Kistenmacher was released to home confinement. Kendall and Raper remain in jail without bond.