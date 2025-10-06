South Carolina Judge’s Mansion Explodes In Fireball While She Was Walking Beach: Arson Suspected

A judge from South Carolina had her mansion burned down by a suspected arsonist, and luckily, she was walking on the beach at the time of the inferno. According to the Daily Mail, 69-year-old Judge Diane Goodstein’s $1.5 million beach house was torched.

Beach Mansion Of South Carolina Judge Destroyed In Fiery Explosion

The suspected arsonist lit the Edisto Beach home on fire just weeks after Goodstein had made a ruling against the Trump administration. Although she was safe walking along the beach when the flames erupted, her husband and former Democrat state senator Arnold Goodstein leaped from a first-floor window to escape the burning home.

After the hazardous jump, Arnold sustained multiple broken bones. Two others in the home were also hospitalized. Now, police are investigating how the inferno started in the four-bedroom home.

Several reports claim Goodstein recently received multiple death threats. This is fresh after her decision to prevent the state from giving sensitive voter registration documents to the federal government.

Goodstein had put her foot down on the Department of Justice’s request to receive the personal information on over 3.3 million voters. This would grant the administration the addresses, names, birthdays, driver’s license numbers, and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

South Carolina’s GOP Governor Henry McMaster filed an emergency petition to appeal the lawsuit and temporary restraining order, causing the September 2 ruling to be overturned, per the Independent. This put Goodstein at odds with both the Trump administration and McMaster.

A Possible Connection To MAGA

Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.



Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son.



Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?? https://t.co/Dl8JcUted7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 6, 2025

Although the fire currently has no link to MAGA, Democrat Congressman Daniel Goldman called out Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, for reportedly “doxxing” judges.

“Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein,” he wrote.

“Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son. Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this??”

It didn’t take Miller long to respond, and he had some harsh words. “You are vile. Deeply warped and vile,” said Miller.

“While the Trump Administration has launched the first-ever government-wide effort to combat and prosecute illegal doxing, sinister threats and political violence you continue to push despicable lies, demented smears, malicious defamation and foment unrest.”

Goldman fought back and claimed that Miller was refusing to condemn all political violence. “If you are trying to combat political violence, why don’t you condemn the political violence against a judge who ruled against you and your admin?” said Goldman.

For now, we know from South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge that the fire allegedly resulted from an “apparent explosion.” Whatever that explosion may be, the authorities are figuring it out.

Kittredge also mentioned the severity of the judge’s husband’s wounds. “Arnie’s injuries may have been the most serious, for he was airlifted to the hospital,” said Kittredge.