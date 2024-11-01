‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’ Graham ‘Dingo’ Dinkelman Dies at 44 Following Venomous Snake Bite

Graham “Dingo” Dinkelman, a nature conservationist and popular YouTuber known as “South Africa’s Steve Irwin,” has died. Dinkelman passed away at the age of 44 due to a venomous snake bite on Saturday.

Dinkelman, a devoted husband and father of three, died approximately one month after being placed in a medically induced coma due to anaphylactic shock caused by a bite.

The reptile handler was reportedly bitten by an Eastern green mamba.

South African Graham “Dingo” Dinkelman died on October 26 after being bitten by an Eastern green mamba. (Image via Instagram / Dingo Dinkelman)

His wife, Kirsty, announced the tragic news through a statement shared on the Africa Reptiles and Venom Facebook page.

“I want to start off by thanking you all for your incredible support and the love that we have felt over the past few weeks; today is one month since the incident and we have experienced such comfort and love from your messages and prayers from all over the world,” she wrote.

“Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us and we are so grateful for this. Sadly, despite his strength and resilience, my beloved husband passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family,” she added. “His presence has brought so much warmth, love, passion and laughter to our lives, as well as all of those who knew him, loved him and supported him.”

In an Instagram statement shared four weeks ago on September 30, Kirsty detailed how Dinkelman was bitten by a venomous snake. She explained that, due to his allergy to snake venom, he immediately went into anaphylactic shock. He was swiftly taken to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma, Kirsty explained at the time.

Graham ‘Dingo’ Dinkelman’s YouTube Channel Frequently Showed Him Handling Venomous Snakes

In his YouTube videos, Dinkelman is often shown interacting closely with venomous snakes and crocodiles. It also showcases his family’s pet giraffe. His YouTube channel boasts over 111,000 subscribers.

After spending a month in a coma, Dinkelman sadly passed away. (Image via Instagram / Dingo Dinkelman)

In an Instagram post made shortly before the tragic incident, Dinkelman shared a moment of his son, Rex, confidently handling a green snake by gripping its head with his bare hands.

Dinkelman was born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, where he owned and operated Dingo’s Farm and Reptile Park. He is survived by his wife, Kirsty, and their three children: Taylor, 14; Maddy, 12; and Rex, 9.