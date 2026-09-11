ESPN Favorite Dead at 70: RIP to Barry Melrose

Barry Melrose, the former NHL player and coach who became one of ESPN’s most recognizable hockey analysts, has died at 70.

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ESPN announced Melrose’s death Wednesday after his wife, Cindy, informed longtime ESPN colleague Steve Levy. Melrose retired from the network in 2023 after doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease.

Melrose built a long career in hockey before he became a familiar face on television. He played professional hockey as a defenseman and appeared in 300 NHL games for the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. He also played 178 games in the World Hockey Association with the Cincinnati Stingers.

Barry Melrose Had A Glowing NHS Career

After ending his playing career, Melrose moved into coaching. He led the Adirondack Red Wings to the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup championship in 1992. He then became head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

Melrose guided the Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final during his first season behind the bench. Wayne Gretzky led that Los Angeles team, which ultimately lost the championship series to the Montreal Canadiens.

Melrose later coached the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2008-09 season. Tampa Bay fired him after 16 games, and he returned to broadcasting.

His television career established his most enduring legacy. Melrose joined ESPN as a hockey analyst in the 1990s and became a prominent voice on the network’s NHL coverage.

ESPN described Melrose as one of hockey’s most distinctive and trusted voices. The network praised his deep knowledge, candor and passion and said he played a foundational role in its hockey coverage.

His colleagues quickly shared tributes after news of his death. Steve Levy remembered Melrose as a defining voice in American hockey, while John Buccigross described him as a close friend and a big-brother figure at ESPN. Scott Van Pelt also paid tribute to Melrose during ESPN’s coverage.

Melrose stepped away from ESPN in October 2023 after revealing his Parkinson’s diagnosis. At the time, he said he wanted to spend more time with his family.