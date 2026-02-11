Soul Singer Behind ’60s Hit Dead at 83: RIP to Garland Green

Garland Green, the soulful Chicago singer best known for his 1969 hit “Jealous Kind of Fella,” has died at 83.

Soul Tracks reported on his passing, although no details surrounding his death were released.

Green rose to national prominence at the close of the 1960s, when “Jealous Kind of Fella” climbed the Billboard R&B chart and crossed over to the pop charts. The song, driven by Green’s pleading tenor and a dramatic horn arrangement, became a staple of late-’60s soul radio and secured his place in the era’s rich musical landscape.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Chicago, Green grew up singing in church before turning to secular music. He built his early career in the city’s vibrant soul scene, recording singles that showcased his emotional delivery and smooth phrasing. His breakthrough came with “Jealous Kind of Fella,” released with Uni Records, which remains his signature song decades later.

Green continued to record and perform through the 1970s, cutting tracks for several labels and maintaining a loyal following among soul fans. While he never again matched the commercial impact of his biggest hit, he sustained a steady presence on the R&B circuit and earned respect from peers for his consistency and vocal power.

Garland Green Was Much More Than His Music

Outside the spotlight, Green also devoted himself to public service. He worked as a firefighter in Chicago for many years, balancing the demands of his music career with the responsibilities of serving his community. Friends and fans often pointed to that dual path as a testament to his work ethic and grounded character.

In later years, renewed interest in classic soul introduced Green’s music to new generations. Collectors and DJs rediscovered his recordings, and “Jealous Kind of Fella” continued to resonate with listeners drawn to its raw vulnerability and timeless sound.

Green’s death marks the loss of a distinctive voice from soul music’s golden era. Though the charts moved on, his most enduring work captured the emotional intensity that defined late-1960s R&B. For many fans, Garland Green will always be the voice behind a song that turned romantic insecurity into unforgettable soul.