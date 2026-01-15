‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Cast as Lead in ‘God of War’ TV Show

God of War has cast its Kratos. A Sons of Anarchy star is stepping into the role of the Ghost of Sparta for the upcoming Amazon adaptation.

The streaming service confirmed in a press release that Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst will play Kratos in the highly anticipated adaptation of the award-winning video game series. Hurst played Opie on the biker drama and now will be dusting off his chains and swords to play Kratos.

Ironically, the Sons of Anarchy star already had ties to the series. In the video game God of War Ragnarök, Hurst portrayed Thor, who was an adversary for Kratos. The role earned him a BAFTA Award nomination for his work.

Here’s what Amazon had to say about Kratos’s depiction in the upcoming series. The streaming service wrote: “The titular character of the entire franchise, Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.”

‘Sons of Anarcy’ Star As Kratos

They continued, “In God of War, the live action series, his story will closely follow the path of the last two games as he deals with something new: his ten year old son Atreus. This father and son dynamic began a whole new chapter in the legendary series and will be the heartbeat of the new show.”

So the show will adapt the storyline that Hurst played a role in. Fans weighed in on the Sons of Anarchy star stepping into the titular role for the series.

One wrote, “Tbh aside from it being pretty funny that Thor is playing Kratos he’s genuinely not a bad pick.”

Others debated other fancasted choices for Kratos.

One commented, “I still remember when people were wanting The Rock as Kratos. Thank f–k that didn’t happen.”

Another also said, “Looks wise nobody looks more like Kratos than Triple H. If only he had those acting skills HHH would 100% be our live action Kratos, unless they wished to pull the last of us card on live action GOW.”

A few fans wished that Hurst stayed as Thor for the role. It will be interesting to see how the actor adapts Kratos to the screen.